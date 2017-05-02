Turn food dreams into reality with Farm Bureau conestWhat are your food dreams? Today at

Turn food dreams into reality with Fa...

Turn food dreams into reality with Farm Bureau contest

Tuesday May 2 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Residents across Ohio now have the opportunity to transform their food product dream into a reality with the Ohio Signature Food Contest, running now through June 22. Sponsored by the Center for Innovative Food Technology and Ohio Farm Bureau Federation , the contest will showcase new, innovative products from across the state. "Our experience and industry feedback indicates an increasing desire for local foods by both consumers and retailers," stated Rebecca A. Singer, president and CEO, CIFT.

