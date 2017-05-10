Scene cleared after bomb threat at Bo...

Scene cleared after bomb threat at Bowling Green Starbucks

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

Bowling Green police confirm they learned about the threat and responded to the scene around 10:30 Friday morning. The Starbucks is located on the 1500 block of E. Wooster St., across from the Stroh Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07) May 4 Fran 332
BGSU World Voice Day Event 2017 Mar '17 BGSUWorldVoiceDay 1
Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens Jan '17 Penny Watson 1
Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14) Nov '16 Extra read all ab... 5
Let's raise taxes (Oct '16) Nov '16 tax payer 2
Unsolved murders in Wood County (Nov '16) Nov '16 Sebastian 2
Doorbell Ringing in the middle of the night (Jul '16) Oct '16 Tofs 2
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Bowling Green, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,276 • Total comments across all topics: 281,024,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC