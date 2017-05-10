Scene cleared after bomb threat at Bowling Green Starbucks
Bowling Green police confirm they learned about the threat and responded to the scene around 10:30 Friday morning. The Starbucks is located on the 1500 block of E. Wooster St., across from the Stroh Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07)
|May 4
|Fran
|332
|BGSU World Voice Day Event 2017
|Mar '17
|BGSUWorldVoiceDay
|1
|Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens
|Jan '17
|Penny Watson
|1
|Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Extra read all ab...
|5
|Let's raise taxes (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|tax payer
|2
|Unsolved murders in Wood County (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Sebastian
|2
|Doorbell Ringing in the middle of the night (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Tofs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC