Popular Netflix show causes concern for parents
The popular Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" has sparked plenty of conversations as to why some people are for and against the show. While many issues such as bullying, drug abuse, sexual harassment and social media are brought to light in 13RW, some parents are concerned that suicide is reinforced as an acceptable solution to these problems.
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07)
|May 4
|Fran
|332
|BGSU World Voice Day Event 2017
|Mar '17
|BGSUWorldVoiceDay
|1
|Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens
|Jan '17
|Penny Watson
|1
|Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Extra read all ab...
|5
|Let's raise taxes (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|tax payer
|2
|Unsolved murders in Wood County (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Sebastian
|2
|Doorbell Ringing in the middle of the night (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Tofs
|2
