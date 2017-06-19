Overseas cable manufacturing company sets up first North American facility in Bowling Green
Mineral Insulated Cable Company, or MICC, is based in the United Kingdom. MICC is one of the world leaders in the manufacturing of insulated cables and is spreading its roots to Bowling Green.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta
|2 hr
|McDonald Con Drum...
|21
|Do they watch u pee
|Sat
|Lovetosmoke
|1
|Degenerates (Nov '07)
|May 27
|Aelling
|4
|Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07)
|May '17
|Fran
|332
|BGSU World Voice Day Event 2017
|Mar '17
|BGSUWorldVoiceDay
|1
|Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens
|Jan '17
|Penny Watson
|1
|Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Extra read all ab...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC