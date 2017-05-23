Local lawyer pleads not guilty to 14 felony offenses
Robert Searfoss III, left, with attorney Kurt Bruderly, is arraigned in Wood County Common Pleas Court today in Bowling Green. BOWLING GREEN A local lawyer entered not guilty pleas today in Wood County Common Pleas Court where he is charged with 14 felony offenses alleging he stole more than $400,000 from a client.
