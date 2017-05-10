Golf carts may soon cruise streets in...

Golf carts may soon cruise streets in Bowling Green

Monday May 8 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

This happened after a neighbor in Stone Ridge in Bowling Green drove their golf cart on a public road, and the city received a complaint. "As we're writing the legislation, we're trying to identify where we feel most comfortable for golf carts being and where we are leaning right now is 25mph roads," said Joe Fawcett, Bowling Green City Administrator.

