FCSO arrests Ohio man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit rape
Thirty-four-year-old Jason Norman Lawniczak, of Bowling Green, Ohio, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit rape, a class A felony, spokesman Adam Bledsoe said in a news release. Investigators began chatting online with Lawniczak in mid-April when he "initiated contact via a social networking site and indicated he was interested in sexual contact with a 'family,'" Bledsoe said.
