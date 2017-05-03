FCSO arrests Ohio man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit rape

Thirty-four-year-old Jason Norman Lawniczak, of Bowling Green, Ohio, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit rape, a class A felony, spokesman Adam Bledsoe said in a news release. Investigators began chatting online with Lawniczak in mid-April when he "initiated contact via a social networking site and indicated he was interested in sexual contact with a 'family,'" Bledsoe said.

