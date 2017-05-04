BG police looking for Uber driver acc...

BG police looking for Uber driver accused of sexual assaulting woman

Monday May 1 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Bowling Green police are looking for a man claiming to be an Uber driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Sunday morning. Officers say he picked a woman up and sexually assaulted her in his car just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

