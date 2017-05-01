B.G. police investigate alledged sexu...

B.G. police investigate alledged sexual asault by man posing to be Uber driver

BOWLING GREEN Bowling Green police are investigating a reported weekend sexual assault with a man purporting to be an Uber driver. A woman told police about 3:49 a.m. Sunday the man picked her up in the 100 block of South Enterprise Street.

