Anthony De La Torre: BG Cuban-American lands 'Pirates of the Caribbean' role
May, 2017: One of the most closely-guarded secrets in Hollywood is now out and it has a big Northwest Ohio tie: a Bowling Green native is portraying a plum role in the upcoming fifth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. Second generation Cuban-American Anthony De La Torre is playing one of the film's best-known characters, according to his Facebook post.
