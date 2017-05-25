Anthony De La Torre: BG Cuban-America...

Anthony De La Torre: BG Cuban-American lands 'Pirates of the Caribbean' role

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: La Prensa

May, 2017: One of the most closely-guarded secrets in Hollywood is now out and it has a big Northwest Ohio tie: a Bowling Green native is portraying a plum role in the upcoming fifth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. Second generation Cuban-American Anthony De La Torre is playing one of the film's best-known characters, according to his Facebook post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at La Prensa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07) May 4 Fran 332
BGSU World Voice Day Event 2017 Mar '17 BGSUWorldVoiceDay 1
Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens Jan '17 Penny Watson 1
Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14) Nov '16 Extra read all ab... 5
Let's raise taxes (Oct '16) Nov '16 tax payer 2
Unsolved murders in Wood County (Nov '16) Nov '16 Sebastian 2
Doorbell Ringing in the middle of the night (Jul '16) Oct '16 Tofs 2
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Bowling Green, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,995 • Total comments across all topics: 281,294,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC