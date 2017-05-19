5 Things To Know About The Dead-Ringe...

5 Things To Know About The Dead-Ringer For Johnny Depp Who's Playing...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Perez Hilton

OMG, this choice to play a young Johnny Depp in the new Pirates Of The Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales is SPOT ON! Anthony De La Torre was selected by Walt Disney Pictures to play Young Jack Sparrow in the new installment out on May 25, which he announced to the world on his Facebook page saying: 1. He's a musician, just like Johnny! Anthony leads the rock band appropriately name De La Torre , which is in the process of finalizing their debut album, Matador . They've even opened for Bon Jovi ! 2. The actor is a second generation Cuban-American from Bowling Green, Ohio - not to be confused with where Kellyanne Conway 's fake massacre was.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Perez Hilton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07) May 4 Fran 332
BGSU World Voice Day Event 2017 Mar '17 BGSUWorldVoiceDay 1
Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens Jan '17 Penny Watson 1
Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14) Nov '16 Extra read all ab... 5
Let's raise taxes (Oct '16) Nov '16 tax payer 2
Unsolved murders in Wood County (Nov '16) Nov '16 Sebastian 2
Doorbell Ringing in the middle of the night (Jul '16) Oct '16 Tofs 2
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Bowling Green, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,526 • Total comments across all topics: 281,281,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC