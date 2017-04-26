Willard E. Misfeldt: 1930-2017

Willard E. Misfeldt, a retired Bowling Green State University professor of art history who helped bring renewed interest to a 19th-century French painter, died April 18 in Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo. He was 87. He suffered apparent cardiac arrest while being treated for injuries from an April 2 car crash in Bowling Green, said Denise Niese, a close friend and executive director of the Wood County Committee on Aging.

