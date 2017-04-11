Waterville OKs offer of settlement
Waterville City Council unanimously authorized the city's administration to present a settlement offer to Hank's Plumbing and Heating for its delayed completion of the city's water line connection to Bowling Green. HPH completed the project 39 days past the contractual deadline, which permitted the city to deduct $39,000 in liquidated damages from the company's final payments.
