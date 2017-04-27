'The Dixie Swim Club' takes the stage
Deb Shaffer, left, Deb Weiser, Ellen Bean Larabee, Nicole Tuttle, and Monica Hiris star in the Black Swamp Players' production of 'The Dixie Swim Club.' The Black Swamp Players close the 2016-2017 season with The Dixie Swim Club , a poignant comedy about five Southern women whose lifelong friendship began when they were on their college's swim team, and have been meeting for a weekend of fun and story-sharing at the same beach cottage in North Carolina's Outer Banks ever since.
