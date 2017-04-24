Sullivan hits game-winning RBI as bas...

Sullivan hits game-winning RBI as baseball defeats Bowling Green, 8-7 in 13 innings

Friday Apr 21 Read more: Central Michigan Life

Following its first back-to-back loss stretch since March 24, the Central Michigan baseball team traveled to Bowling Green, Ohio Friday for the first of a three-game series with the Falcons. Locked in a defensive stalemate in the top of the 13th inning, sophomore Jason Sullivan ripped a single up the middle to bring home freshman Zach Gilles to give the Chippewas an 8-7 lead.

