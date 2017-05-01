'Runway lights' brighten State Rt. 65
Noreen Overholt, who lives just east of the lights' east end at an abutting section of Route 65 that was straightened in 2002, said the new array appears to be helping but hasn't prevented all crashes. 'It's just a bad curve,' she says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|Ann
|330
|BGSU World Voice Day Event 2017
|Mar '17
|BGSUWorldVoiceDay
|1
|Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens
|Jan '17
|Penny Watson
|1
|Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Extra read all ab...
|5
|Let's raise taxes (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|tax payer
|2
|Unsolved murders in Wood County (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Sebastian
|2
|Doorbell Ringing in the middle of the night (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Tofs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC