'Runway lights' brighten State Rt. 65

'Runway lights' brighten State Rt. 65

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Toledo Blade

Noreen Overholt, who lives just east of the lights' east end at an abutting section of Route 65 that was straightened in 2002, said the new array appears to be helping but hasn't prevented all crashes. 'It's just a bad curve,' she says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07) Apr 18 Ann 330
BGSU World Voice Day Event 2017 Mar '17 BGSUWorldVoiceDay 1
Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens Jan '17 Penny Watson 1
Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14) Nov '16 Extra read all ab... 5
Let's raise taxes (Oct '16) Nov '16 tax payer 2
Unsolved murders in Wood County (Nov '16) Nov '16 Sebastian 2
Doorbell Ringing in the middle of the night (Jul '16) Oct '16 Tofs 2
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Wood County was issued at May 03 at 5:16PM EDT

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bowling Green, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,695 • Total comments across all topics: 280,749,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC