'Rat tickler'
"I think the more we know about the emotions of other animals, the more we will understand our own emotions," Jaak Panksepp, a neuroscientist, once told an interviewer. Jaak Panksepp, a neuroscientist who helped reveal the emotional lives of animals by tickling rats and listening to their ultrasonic laughter in experiments that upended his field and opened new possibilities for the treatment of depression and other forms of mental illness, died April 18 at his home in Bowling Green, Ohio.
