Principle Business Enterprises Buys Absorbent Products Company

Principle Business Enterprises , Inc. , a technology leader in moisture management products, announces the acquisition of the business assets and operations of Absorbent Products Company, Inc. of Bowling Green, OH. APCI is a producer of private label absorbent products as well as incontinence products marketed under the brand name Compaire.

