Principle Business Enterprises Buys Absorbent Products Company
Principle Business Enterprises , Inc. , a technology leader in moisture management products, announces the acquisition of the business assets and operations of Absorbent Products Company, Inc. of Bowling Green, OH. APCI is a producer of private label absorbent products as well as incontinence products marketed under the brand name Compaire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nonwovens Industry.
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|BGSU World Voice Day Event 2017
|Mar 24
|BGSUWorldVoiceDay
|1
|Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens
|Jan '17
|Penny Watson
|1
|Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Extra read all ab...
|5
|Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Mtli
|329
|Let's raise taxes
|Nov '16
|tax payer
|2
|Unsolved murders in Wood County
|Nov '16
|Sebastian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC