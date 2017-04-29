Postal critique takes 3 days to cross town

As if to underscore the point, a letter concerning the slow or unreliable delivery of absentee voter ballots in 2016 took at least three days to travel from U.S. Rep. Bob Latta's office in Bowling Green to the board of elections in the same city this week. Terry Burton, director of the Wood County Board of Elections, said the letter from Mr. Latta's office arrived Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.