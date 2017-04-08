Museum donates Great Lakes trove to BGSU collection
Bowling Green State University's Historical Collections of the Great Lakes is expanding thanks to a sizable donation of materials from the National Museum of the Great Lakes. The trove includes an estimated 100,000 photos, as well as corporate documents, private letters, and legal records, said Christopher Gillcrist, the museum's executive director.
