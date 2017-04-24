Man stabs roommate in Bowling Green bar
Officers detained Arrian McCorkle, 21, of Covington, Ohio on a charge of felonious assault. A Bowling Green Municipal Court judge set bond today at $50,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|Ann
|330
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|BGSU World Voice Day Event 2017
|Mar 24
|BGSUWorldVoiceDay
|1
|Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens
|Jan '17
|Penny Watson
|1
|Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Extra read all ab...
|5
|Let's raise taxes (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|tax payer
|2
|Unsolved murders in Wood County
|Nov '16
|Sebastian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC