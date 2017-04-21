Latta: Obamacare repeal coming

Latta: Obamacare repeal coming

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: TheCourier.com

By LOU WILIN STAFF WRITER Congressional Republicans are still planning to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law this year, U.S. Rep. Bob Latta said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07) Apr 18 Ann 330
News Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ... Apr 1 Big Johnson 1
BGSU World Voice Day Event 2017 Mar 24 BGSUWorldVoiceDay 1
Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens Jan '17 Penny Watson 1
Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14) Nov '16 Extra read all ab... 5
Let's raise taxes (Oct '16) Nov '16 tax payer 2
Unsolved murders in Wood County Nov '16 Sebastian 2
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bowling Green, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,133 • Total comments across all topics: 280,445,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC