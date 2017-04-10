Labor leader advocates for immigrants, families
Known for leading boycotts on behalf of migrant workers, Mr. Velasquez also advocates for illegal immigrants in the United States. He shared that passion Sunday during a Bowling Green speech in which he discussed the importance of assisting families at risk of being deported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|BGSU World Voice Day Event 2017
|Mar 24
|BGSUWorldVoiceDay
|1
|Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens
|Jan '17
|Penny Watson
|1
|Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Extra read all ab...
|5
|Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Mtli
|329
|Let's raise taxes
|Nov '16
|tax payer
|2
|Unsolved murders in Wood County
|Nov '16
|Sebastian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC