Jaak Panksepp: 1943-2017
Jaak Panksepp, whose scientific research at Bowling Green State University into the brain, behavior, and emotion won global attention, none so much as the finding that lab rats, when tickled, laugh, died Tuesday in his Bowling Green home. He was 73. He learned in November he had squamous cell carcinoma, his wife, Anesa Miller, said.
