Eye on Planet: Local clergy unite to promote cleaner environment

Peace Lutheran Church Pastor Deb Conklin, left, meets at her church with First Unitarian Church of Toledo Pastor TK Barger, and Sam Evans, a volunteer with Citizens' Climate Lobby, before heading to the office of U.S. Rep. Bob Latta . The trio are part of the Black Swamp Green Team, a group that advocates for environmentally friendly action from a faith perspective.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.