Donation to BGSU University Libraries Creates Research Destination for Great Lakes History

BOWLING GREEN, O. The University Libraries at Bowling Green State University has greatly expanded its collection of Great Lakes research materials thanks to a significant donation from the National Museum of the Great Lakes, which is owned and operated by the Great Lakes Historical Society. More than 160 cubic feet of photos, pamphlets, slides, bound materials, postcards and archival materials have found a new home in the Libraries' Historical Collections of the Great Lakes , housed within the Center for Archival Collection.

