Donation to BGSU University Libraries Creates Research Destination for Great Lakes History
BOWLING GREEN, O. The University Libraries at Bowling Green State University has greatly expanded its collection of Great Lakes research materials thanks to a significant donation from the National Museum of the Great Lakes, which is owned and operated by the Great Lakes Historical Society. More than 160 cubic feet of photos, pamphlets, slides, bound materials, postcards and archival materials have found a new home in the Libraries' Historical Collections of the Great Lakes , housed within the Center for Archival Collection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|BGSU World Voice Day Event 2017
|Mar 24
|BGSUWorldVoiceDay
|1
|Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens
|Jan '17
|Penny Watson
|1
|Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Extra read all ab...
|5
|Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Mtli
|329
|Let's raise taxes
|Nov '16
|tax payer
|2
|Unsolved murders in Wood County
|Nov '16
|Sebastian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC