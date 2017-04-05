Dianne Walton: 1943-2017

Dianne Walton: 1943-2017

Dianne Walton, who expressed her artistry across media and method, died Tuesday in Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green. She was 73. She had cancer, said her husband, Tom, a retired editor and vice president of The Blade.

