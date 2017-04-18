Bowling Green using drones for engine...

Bowling Green using drones for engineering planning

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

The City of Bowling Green is now using three drones that were seized during a criminal case and the Engineering Department got one of them. To look over future work sites, the City of Bowling Green engineers have had to rely on official Wood County aerial image which are updated every two years.

