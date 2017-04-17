Bowling Green seeks options to balanc...

Bowling Green seeks options to balance their budget deficit

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

The future shortfall of some $600,000 is blamed on state cuts and some revenue losses, but city leaders are working now to avoid any money crisis in the future. Bowling Green is looking at options to balance their budget for 2018.

