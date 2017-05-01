Bowling Green police still looking for resolution in cold case
Almost four years have passed since the Bowling Green State University art professor Dawn Glanz was found murdered in her bathroom, but police are not giving up on solving this cold case. "There was no signs of forced entry, no signs of sexual assault, no signs of burglary, robbery anything of that sort", said Bowling Green Police Division Sergeant Scott Kleiber.
