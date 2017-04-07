B.G. man indicted in wife's overdose death
Keith Morris, 37, and Brian Poulin, 24, of Bowling Green both were indicted by a Wood County grand jury for involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide in connection with the Nov. 18 death of Trina Morris, 36. Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said the two men allegedly provided the drugs to Mrs. Morris that resulted in her death from an overdose of fentanyl, an opioid pain medication. The case is the latest in a series of such indictments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|BGSU World Voice Day Event 2017
|Mar 24
|BGSUWorldVoiceDay
|1
|Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens
|Jan '17
|Penny Watson
|1
|Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Extra read all ab...
|5
|Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Mtli
|329
|Let's raise taxes
|Nov '16
|tax payer
|2
|Unsolved murders in Wood County
|Nov '16
|Sebastian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC