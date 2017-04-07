B.G. man indicted in wife's overdose death

Keith Morris, 37, and Brian Poulin, 24, of Bowling Green both were indicted by a Wood County grand jury for involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide in connection with the Nov. 18 death of Trina Morris, 36. Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said the two men allegedly provided the drugs to Mrs. Morris that resulted in her death from an overdose of fentanyl, an opioid pain medication. The case is the latest in a series of such indictments.

