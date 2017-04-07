B.G. man indicted in wife's overdose ...

B.G. man indicted in wife's overdose death

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Keith Morris, 37, and Brian Poulin, 24, of Bowling Green both were indicted by a Wood County grand jury for involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide in connection with the Nov. 18 death of Trina Morris, 36. Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said the two men allegedly provided the drugs to Mrs. Morris that resulted in her death from an overdose of fentanyl, an opioid pain medication. The case is the latest in a series of such indictments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ... Apr 1 Big Johnson 1
BGSU World Voice Day Event 2017 Mar 24 BGSUWorldVoiceDay 1
Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens Jan '17 Penny Watson 1
Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14) Nov '16 Extra read all ab... 5
Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07) Nov '16 Mtli 329
Let's raise taxes Nov '16 tax payer 2
Unsolved murders in Wood County Nov '16 Sebastian 2
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Bowling Green, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,394 • Total comments across all topics: 280,108,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC