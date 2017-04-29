Anti-humidity device going on A.W. Bridge
The Ohio Department of Transportation is planning to install a system to reduce humidity on the Anthony Wayne Bridge, which it says will prevent moisture and ice accumulations that damage its suspension cables. The $8 million system will work by pumping dry air inside fabric sheaths that surround the bridge's suspension cables, reducing dampness inside those sheaths that promotes rust.
