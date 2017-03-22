ODOT sets up paving work for part of I-75

Though road construction at the junction of I-75 and I-475/U.S. 23 in Perrysburg is complete, final road paving still must occur. If you thought I-75's pavement between Cygnet and the north side of Findlay wasn't really finished when the Ohio Department of Transportation opened the freeway up to three lanes each way late last year, you were right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.