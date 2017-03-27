Erotic stories found in professor's r...

Erotic stories found in professor's research for Ohio agency

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio - Bowling Green State University has suspended a construction management professor after erotic stories were included in computer files he returned to the Ohio Department of Transportation after a research project for the agency.The Ohio Inspector General's Office says he violated university policy with the material on his work ... (more)

