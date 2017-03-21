Challenger to US Rep. Bob Latta puts his name in the hat
A professor at Bowling Green State University isn't happy with what's happening in Washington, so he's running for Congress. Michael Galbraith is challenging Representative Bob Latta, to represent Ohio's 5th district in the U.S. House of Representatives.
