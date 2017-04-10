Bowling Green professor kept erotic material on work laptop, Ohio inspector general finds
A Bowling Green State University professor disseminated sexually explicit from his work computer, a violation of university policy, the state's top watchdog concluded after an 18-month investigation. Alan Atalah, associate dean in the BGSU college of technology, architecture and applied engineering, accessed and kept "erotic literature," investigators in the Ohio inspector general's office found.
