Authorities preparing for busy weeken...

Authorities preparing for busy weekend enforcing drunk driving

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Not only will people be out celebrating St. Patrick's Day, which falls on a Friday, but several others will be enjoying March Madness. "I'm hoping we don't run into any impaired drivers, however that wouldn't be realistic," said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ... Apr 1 Big Johnson 1
BGSU World Voice Day Event 2017 Mar 24 BGSUWorldVoiceDay 1
Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens Jan '17 Penny Watson 1
Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14) Nov '16 Extra read all ab... 5
Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07) Nov '16 Mtli 329
Let's raise taxes Nov '16 tax payer 2
Unsolved murders in Wood County Nov '16 Sebastian 2
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Bowling Green, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,371 • Total comments across all topics: 280,060,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC