When the government actually feared a...

When the government actually feared a Bowling Green massacre - from a heavily-armed neo-Nazi

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: The Raw Story

A so-called militiaman standing in a field with an assault rifle. Right-wing militias like the Three Percenters have posed a growing threat to law enforcement and civilians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens Jan '17 Penny Watson 1
Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14) Nov '16 Extra read all ab... 5
Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07) Nov '16 Mtli 329
Let's raise taxes Nov '16 tax payer 2
Unsolved murders in Wood County Nov '16 Sebastian 2
Doorbell Ringing in the middle of the night (Jul '16) Oct '16 Tofs 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bowling Green, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,921 • Total comments across all topics: 278,783,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC