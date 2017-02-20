Waterville makes first move on water choice
Waterville Mayor Lori Brodie said Waterville was partly motivated to the 25-year deal with Bowling Green because it fears Toledo water rates will continue to rise to pay for $500 million in upgrades at the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant, pictured here, mandated by the Ohio EPA. The small city of Waterville struck the first blow against Toledo's water-sale monopoly when it agreed in 2015 to instead buy water from Bowling Green - a move that may have emboldened other suburbs to push harder for a regional partnership while threatening to build their own treatment plants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens
|Jan '17
|Penny Watson
|1
|Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Extra read all ab...
|5
|Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Mtli
|329
|Let's raise taxes
|Nov '16
|tax payer
|2
|Unsolved murders in Wood County
|Nov '16
|Sebastian
|2
|Doorbell Ringing in the middle of the night (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Tofs
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC