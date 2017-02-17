See the Signs of Terror: Journalists Call on Trump to Condemn White Supremacist-Led Attacks & Plots

As the nonexistent terrorist attack manufactured by Donald Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway makes headlines, we speak with reporters covering an actual threat from a white extremist in Bowling Green, Ohio, and the ongoing trial of a Christian minister in Tennessee for plotting to travel to upstate New York to kill Muslims there, using explosives, an M-4 assault rifle and a machete. We continue our conversation with ProPublica's A.C. Thompson and Dean Obeidallah, a columnist for The Daily Beast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Democracy Now.