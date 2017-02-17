See the Signs of Terror: Journalists ...

See the Signs of Terror: Journalists Call on Trump to Condemn White Supremacist-Led Attacks & Plots

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Democracy Now

As the nonexistent terrorist attack manufactured by Donald Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway makes headlines, we speak with reporters covering an actual threat from a white extremist in Bowling Green, Ohio, and the ongoing trial of a Christian minister in Tennessee for plotting to travel to upstate New York to kill Muslims there, using explosives, an M-4 assault rifle and a machete. We continue our conversation with ProPublica's A.C. Thompson and Dean Obeidallah, a columnist for The Daily Beast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Democracy Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens Jan '17 Penny Watson 1
Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14) Nov '16 Extra read all ab... 5
Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07) Nov '16 Mtli 329
Let's raise taxes Nov '16 tax payer 2
Unsolved murders in Wood County Nov '16 Sebastian 2
Doorbell Ringing in the middle of the night (Jul '16) Oct '16 Tofs 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bowling Green, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,204 • Total comments across all topics: 278,950,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC