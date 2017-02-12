Romance still in air for 2016 brides, grooms
Kenzi Clouse Green and John Lung. Residence: Bowling Green, OH July 2, 2016 Ceremony: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Toledo Reception: home of Bruce and Marina Lung of Temperance, MI Parents: Michael and Therese Clouse of Fostoria, OH and Cheryl Placko of Englewood, FL and Bruce and Marina Lung of Temperance, MI Honeymoon: Planning on going to Greece or Bora Bora someday.
