Perrysburg mayor talks about city's progress
Improvements to Perrysburg's infrastructure, city services, and quality of life were presented by city Mayor Michael Olmstead during a State of the City speech Monday night to the Northern Wood County Republican Club. Speaking to around 15 elected officials and interested citizens, Mr. Olmstead discussed how he thinks Perrysburg has improved during his term as mayor.
