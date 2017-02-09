In Real Bowling Green Massacre, a White Supremacist Planned Attack Against African Americans & Jews
As the nonexistent terrorist attack manufactured by Donald Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway makes headlines, we look at an actual threat by an extremist in Bowling Green, Ohio. In 2012, an raid uncovered a full arsenal of assault rifles, firearms, body armor and ammunition amassed by the suspect, who prosecutors later determined was planning to carry out mass killings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Democracy Now.
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens
|Jan '17
|Penny Watson
|1
|Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Extra read all ab...
|5
|Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Mtli
|329
|Let's raise taxes
|Nov '16
|tax payer
|2
|Unsolved murders in Wood County
|Nov '16
|Sebastian
|2
|Doorbell Ringing in the middle of the night (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Tofs
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC