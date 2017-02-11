Exhibit features artwork by the older set

Volunteers Jacqui Nathan, left, and Alice Calderonello, both of Bowling Green hang works for the Bowling Green Arts Council's '50+ Shades of Grey' exhibit at the Wood County Senior Center in Bowling Green. The show, which features art from regional residents who are 50 years or older, is being made possible by the Wood County Committee on Aging and contributions from the arts council's volunteer board.

