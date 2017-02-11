Exhibit features artwork by the older set
Volunteers Jacqui Nathan, left, and Alice Calderonello, both of Bowling Green hang works for the Bowling Green Arts Council's '50+ Shades of Grey' exhibit at the Wood County Senior Center in Bowling Green. The show, which features art from regional residents who are 50 years or older, is being made possible by the Wood County Committee on Aging and contributions from the arts council's volunteer board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens
|Jan '17
|Penny Watson
|1
|Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Extra read all ab...
|5
|Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Mtli
|329
|Let's raise taxes
|Nov '16
|tax payer
|2
|Unsolved murders in Wood County
|Nov '16
|Sebastian
|2
|Doorbell Ringing in the middle of the night (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Tofs
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC