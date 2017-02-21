City of Waterville switches water sources today
The city of Waterville switched water sources today, starting to draw water from Bowling Green after shutting off its connection to the city of Toledo. The valve letting Toledo water into Waterville's distribution network was shut off between 6 and 7 this morning, before the morning peak, city administrator Jim Bagdonas said, and the system was running normally with Bowling Green water by 2:30 p.m. Several Waterville residents and business owners were unaware the change had happened today, and even those that knew the schedule did not notice any change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens
|Jan '17
|Penny Watson
|1
|Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Extra read all ab...
|5
|Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Mtli
|329
|Let's raise taxes
|Nov '16
|tax payer
|2
|Unsolved murders in Wood County
|Nov '16
|Sebastian
|2
|Doorbell Ringing in the middle of the night (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Tofs
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC