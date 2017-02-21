City of Waterville switches water sou...

City of Waterville switches water sources today

1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

The city of Waterville switched water sources today, starting to draw water from Bowling Green after shutting off its connection to the city of Toledo. The valve letting Toledo water into Waterville's distribution network was shut off between 6 and 7 this morning, before the morning peak, city administrator Jim Bagdonas said, and the system was running normally with Bowling Green water by 2:30 p.m. Several Waterville residents and business owners were unaware the change had happened today, and even those that knew the schedule did not notice any change.

