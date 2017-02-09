4-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound sends 1 to hospital
Zachary Morris, 45, of Bowling Green was treated at Wood County Hospital for injuries that did not appear life threatening, according to the Bowling Green post of the Ohio Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash about 12:08 p.m. on I-75 near Sugar Ridge Road.
