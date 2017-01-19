Xitron and Global Graphics partner with Bowling Green State University

Xitron and Global Graphics are providing a Harlequin version 11 RIP and workflow to drive the program's existing platesetter. Xitron, a leading independent developer of RIP and workflow products for commercial, digital, and high-speed inkjet printing, and Global Graphics, developer of the Harlequin RIP and recognized experts in printing, PDF, and digital document software, have announced a joint partnership with Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, OH, USA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Label & Narrow Web.