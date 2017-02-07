School Custodians Called "Quiet Heroes"
A presentation to the Bowling Green Board of Education in Bowling Green, OH, spotlighted how custodians are a vital element of a school. Custodians must empty garbage cans, clean all floors and surfaces, replenish supplies, and maintain total indoor and outdoor care before students arrive, said Bowling Green School District Maintenance Director Chuck Martin.
