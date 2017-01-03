Have kids? Consider 'ACT: Raising Saf...

Have kids? Consider 'ACT: Raising Safe Kids'

Another session of ' ACT: Raising Safe Kids ' will begin January 24, 2017, at Children's Resource Center [1045 Klotz Road, Bowling Green]. The free course teaches parents with young children positive forms of discipline and how to deal with tantrums and fights.

