Have kids? Consider 'ACT: Raising Safe Kids'
Another session of ' ACT: Raising Safe Kids ' will begin January 24, 2017, at Children's Resource Center [1045 Klotz Road, Bowling Green]. The free course teaches parents with young children positive forms of discipline and how to deal with tantrums and fights.
