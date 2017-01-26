College student reports seeing KKK hood in classroom, actually saw lab equipment cover
An Ohio college student armed with a cellphone and an overactive imagination alerted campus authorities to what she thought was a hooded Klansman in a campus classroom. But it turns out that what one female black student at Bowling Green State University thought was a KKK hood was a plastic cover on top of lab equipment, Mediaite reported Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens
|Jan 1
|Penny Watson
|1
|Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Extra read all ab...
|5
|Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Mtli
|329
|Let's raise taxes
|Nov '16
|tax payer
|2
|Unsolved murders in Wood County
|Nov '16
|Sebastian
|2
|Doorbell Ringing in the middle of the night (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Tofs
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC