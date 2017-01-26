College student reports seeing KKK ho...

College student reports seeing KKK hood in classroom, actually saw lab equipment cover

Wednesday Jan 25

An Ohio college student armed with a cellphone and an overactive imagination alerted campus authorities to what she thought was a hooded Klansman in a campus classroom. But it turns out that what one female black student at Bowling Green State University thought was a KKK hood was a plastic cover on top of lab equipment, Mediaite reported Tuesday.

